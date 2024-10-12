WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Update

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the September 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Price Performance
Shares of WXXWY stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. WuXi Biologics has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.