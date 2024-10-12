Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Short Interest Update

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 421.4% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Yankuang Energy Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS YZCAY opened at $14.20 on Friday. Yankuang Energy Group has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $19.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20.
Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile
