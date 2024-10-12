Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) Trading Up 15.9% – Should You Buy?

Yduqs Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:YDUQY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 15.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 1,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50.

Yduqs Participações Company Profile

YDUQS Participaçoes SA is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of institutions in the fields of higher education, professional education and other fields related to education. It operates through the following segments: In-class Courses, Distance Learning, and Estácio. It offers programs such as masters, doctoral, and extension courses.

