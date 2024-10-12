YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,994 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in YETI during the second quarter worth approximately $23,166,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 817,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,183,000 after buying an additional 289,298 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 607,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,178,000 after buying an additional 262,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of YETI by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,418,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,630,000 after buying an additional 248,680 shares during the last quarter.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.77.

YETI stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.29. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $54.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

