Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 638.85 ($8.36) and traded as low as GBX 606 ($7.93). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 614 ($8.04), with a volume of 17,600 shares trading hands.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 648.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 638.85. The firm has a market cap of £147.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,231.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

