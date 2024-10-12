Zacks Research Weighs in on Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CSL)

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $5.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.93. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $20.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q3 2026 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.75.

Shares of CSL opened at $470.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $420.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.25. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $235.79 and a 52-week high of $471.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.13%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

