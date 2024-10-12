Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Short Interest Down 63.0% in September

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 411,200 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the September 15th total of 1,112,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,056.0 days.
Zalando Stock Performance
ZLDSF opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72. Zalando has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $32.00.
About Zalando
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zalando
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.