Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Short Interest Down 63.0% in September

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 411,200 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the September 15th total of 1,112,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,056.0 days.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Stock Performance

ZLDSF opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72. Zalando has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

About Zalando

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.