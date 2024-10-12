Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Update

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 328.6% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised Zalando to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $16.48 on Friday. Zalando has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

