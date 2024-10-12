Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPPFree Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Litchfield Hills Research raised shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Maxim Group started coverage on Zapp Electric Vehicles Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Stock Up 3.1 %

ZAPP stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Company Profile

Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited operates an electric motorcycle company. Its i300 is the first in a suite of electric two-wheelers that the company plans to bring to market. It offers a direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). The company sells its product the i300, to customers online and delivered to the home, as well as provides at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle.

