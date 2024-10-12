Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the September 15th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Zeon stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. Zeon has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30.

Zeon Corporation engages in the elastomers, specialty materials, and other businesses. The company offers synthetic rubbers, latices, aroma, and specialty chemicals. It offers electronic materials comprising of photoresists, electron beam resist, etching agent, and coating insulation materials, as well as lithium-ion rechargeable battery materials.

