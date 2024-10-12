Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZETA. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Zeta Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZETA

Zeta Global Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth $6,411,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,554,000 after buying an additional 1,076,208 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at $19,682,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,286,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,647,000 after acquiring an additional 370,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.