Zillow Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 31,800 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 87% compared to the typical daily volume of 17,031 call options.

Insider Activity

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 2,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $159,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,787.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $159,061.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,787.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $1,386,618.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,983.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,999 shares of company stock worth $11,780,363 over the last 90 days. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 400.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,079,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $879,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Z has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Zillow Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Z stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $68.73. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.87 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.74 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

