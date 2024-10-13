1,110 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,110 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIX. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,153,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,254,000 after buying an additional 451,852 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 477.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,229,000 after buying an additional 283,416 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 56.4% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 667,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,924,000 after buying an additional 240,466 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth about $41,302,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after acquiring an additional 114,115 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at $72,239,007.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $1,941,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,301,683.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $8,076,855 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FIX opened at $415.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $352.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.78. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.89 and a 1 year high of $417.80.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.88%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

