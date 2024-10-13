2,879 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $74.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average is $75.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.45 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

