303,648 Shares in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 303,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Smith & Wesson Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 311.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 17.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 14.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.9% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.52 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $32,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,833.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

