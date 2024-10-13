58,948 Shares in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 58,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,446,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,959,000 after purchasing an additional 112,782 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,017,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after buying an additional 59,037 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,411,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 1,094.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 485,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 444,712 shares during the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $251.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.37 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.40 price target on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Thoughtworks from $3.40 to $4.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.18.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company’s consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

