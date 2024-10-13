7,774 Shares in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,744,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,165,000 after purchasing an additional 343,334 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,414,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,986,000 after buying an additional 6,996,365 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,429,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,449,000 after buying an additional 300,281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,308,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,468,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,254,000 after acquiring an additional 68,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRT. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $19.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -639.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,133.33%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

