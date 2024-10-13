Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.74, but opened at $10.00. Abacus Life shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 456 shares changing hands.

Get Abacus Life alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABL shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Abacus Life in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ABL

Abacus Life Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a market cap of $654.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.00 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Abacus Life had a positive return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Abacus Life

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abacus Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Abacus Life during the second quarter worth $106,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Abacus Life in the second quarter worth $130,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in Abacus Life by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abacus Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000.

About Abacus Life

(Get Free Report)

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.