Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 10,795 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,282 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,795 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.6% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $188.82 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.58 and a 200-day moving average of $183.17.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at $95,335,255.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

