ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.97, but opened at $9.17. ABIVAX Société Anonyme shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 5,589 shares.

Separately, Laidlaw started coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 851,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 131,414 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 31,331 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

