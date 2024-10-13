Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Up 190.9% in September

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 190.9% from the September 15th total of 498,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Get Advent Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.05. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $12.97.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.1172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.22%.

(Get Free Report)

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.