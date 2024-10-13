AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie Sells 32,840 Shares

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 32,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total value of C$343,178.00.

TSE AGF.B opened at C$10.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$689.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. AGF Management Limited has a 1-year low of C$6.30 and a 1-year high of C$10.87.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGF Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.82.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

