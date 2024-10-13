Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.25, but opened at $40.65. Alcoa shares last traded at $40.42, with a volume of 785,155 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alcoa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Alcoa from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

Alcoa Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $93,061,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,658,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 770.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,422,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,599,000 after buying an additional 1,259,430 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 202.2% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,491,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after buying an additional 997,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 29.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,067,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,869,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

