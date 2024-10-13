Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.46, but opened at $2.52. Altice USA shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 47,485 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on ATUS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.97.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.00, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.53.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,669,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Altice USA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 2,281,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth $4,080,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth $1,914,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

