Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,146 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $188.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

