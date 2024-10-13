Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 936,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,976 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.2% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $180,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $188.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.