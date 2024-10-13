AMJ Financial Wealth Management Purchases 53,362 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 898.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,362 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.3% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after buying an additional 8,828,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 854.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after buying an additional 163,482,580 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 696.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,137,521,000 after buying an additional 71,757,065 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 829.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,913,435,000 after buying an additional 57,160,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NVIDIA by 892.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,737,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,773,914,000 after purchasing an additional 42,025,613 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $134.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.74. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.88%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $15,326,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,255,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,159,895.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,356,270 shares of company stock valued at $391,787,127 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.