AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stake Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 689.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth $99,349,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3,753.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,263,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,721,000 after buying an additional 1,230,543 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at $70,617,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at $45,481,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 95.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 775,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,710,000 after buying an additional 378,266 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMN. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $39.62 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.11.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 3.07%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

