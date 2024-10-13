Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algebris UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 4,034,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,300,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,729 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 454.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,010,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,898,000 after acquiring an additional 828,325 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 171.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,033,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 652,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $12,781,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Compass Point increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,280,003.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.51. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $21.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.25%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -268.04%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

See Also

