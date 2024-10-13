ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Holdings Boosted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in ANSYS by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in ANSYS by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. KeyCorp began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANSYS

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $330.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.18. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.