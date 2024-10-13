Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock Position Raised by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 48.7% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 293.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on APO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $140.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.77 and its 200-day moving average is $115.81. The company has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $140.35.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

