Apollo Global Management Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 16,372 call options on the company. This is an increase of 39% compared to the average volume of 11,745 call options.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $140.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.81. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $140.35.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,801.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 48.7% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

