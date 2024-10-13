AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cognex alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,334,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $723,524,000 after buying an additional 203,149 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 1,239.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Cognex by 94.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cognex

In other news, CFO Dennis Fehr bought 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $249,922.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,570 shares in the company, valued at $249,922.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cognex news, CFO Dennis Fehr acquired 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $249,922.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,570 shares in the company, valued at $249,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.62 per share, with a total value of $77,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,950.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cognex from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on Cognex in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cognex

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $53.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.