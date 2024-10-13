AQR Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 158,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Nkarta at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the second quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Nkarta by 1,887.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Nkarta by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $3.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Nkarta to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Insider Activity at Nkarta

In other Nkarta news, insider Alicia J. Hager sold 3,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $27,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,552. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

