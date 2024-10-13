AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 303,841 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MX. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 43,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 190,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 28,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MX. Barclays raised Magnachip Semiconductor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of MX stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $53.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.45 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

