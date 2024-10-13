AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,083 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of inTEST worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 816,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after buying an additional 13,722 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in inTEST by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 564,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 86,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in inTEST by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 374,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the period. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of inTEST by 37.3% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 309,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juniper Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 72.9% in the first quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 201,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 85,129 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $47,312.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,555.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE INTT opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40. inTEST Co. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.92.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $33.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. inTEST had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.27%. As a group, analysts expect that inTEST Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTT. Northland Capmk lowered shares of inTEST from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities cut inTEST from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, inTEST presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

