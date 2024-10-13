AQR Capital Management LLC Has $811,000 Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,744 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 266,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after acquiring an additional 44,740 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth about $45,481,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 384,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,822,000 after buying an additional 54,641 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,850,000 after buying an additional 111,302 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 366.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 18,264 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMN. UBS Group reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average is $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $80.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

