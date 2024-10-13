AQR Capital Management LLC Has $825,000 Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,928 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,382 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 49,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,982,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average is $30.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Articles

