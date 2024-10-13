AQR Capital Management LLC Has $943,000 Stock Position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the fourth quarter valued at $820,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Upbound Group by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Upbound Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $514,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,134. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Upbound Group news, EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,603.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $514,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,134. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

UPBD stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $38.72.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -321.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Upbound Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Upbound Group Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

