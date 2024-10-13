AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,737 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,737 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VMEO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vimeo by 14.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,292,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,470,000 after purchasing an additional 808,954 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vimeo by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,493,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,405 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vimeo by 27.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,612,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 987,923 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vimeo by 3.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,880,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 68,195 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the first quarter worth approximately $5,112,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMEO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Vimeo from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

VMEO opened at $4.97 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.45 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.85%. Vimeo’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Vimeo news, CEO Philip D. Moyer bought 32,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $149,678.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,712,490 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,328.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

