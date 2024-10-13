AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,691 iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRGF. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $23,331,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,604,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 335,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 155,685 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,639,000. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,930,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average of $55.40. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $41.38 and a 1 year high of $59.74.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

