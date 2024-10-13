AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 21,772 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,772 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Trustmark worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trustmark by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,712,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,156,000 after acquiring an additional 50,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,050,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,683,000 after purchasing an additional 64,334 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 986,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,629,000 after purchasing an additional 199,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 5.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 576,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after buying an additional 31,951 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Trustmark from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trustmark from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $283.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.83 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 35.80%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

