AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 5,069 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,068,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,133,000 after purchasing an additional 110,097 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,722,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,658,000 after acquiring an additional 155,920 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,633,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,346,000 after acquiring an additional 388,980 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.6% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,543,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,066,000 after acquiring an additional 458,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.85.

NYSE LYV opened at $114.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.84. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $115.27.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ping Fu sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $164,248.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,759.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ping Fu sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $164,248.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,759.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,911.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,000 shares of company stock worth $17,238,181. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

