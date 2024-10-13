AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 5,739 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,395 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 358,581 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $135,701,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $106.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.17. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.93 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,488.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $12,710,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,273 shares in the company, valued at $18,267,624.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,488.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,427. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.