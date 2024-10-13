AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 722 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,396,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,895,000 after purchasing an additional 621,946 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Paylocity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,833,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,176,000 after buying an additional 278,607 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,902,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 810,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,840,000 after acquiring an additional 172,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 1,662.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 181,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 171,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity stock opened at $164.51 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.94 and a fifty-two week high of $205.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.46.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.19. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $7,054,384.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,745,022 shares in the company, valued at $248,979,738.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,224.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $7,054,384.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,745,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,979,738.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,632 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,399 over the last ninety days. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Paylocity from $156.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

