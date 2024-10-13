Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ARDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Ardent Health Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.91.

Ardent Health Partners Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of ARDT opened at $18.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.95. Ardent Health Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ardent Health Partners will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ardent Health Partners

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

