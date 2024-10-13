Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Stake Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) by 45.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,939 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Astria Therapeutics were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATXS. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Astria Therapeutics by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 3,310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 49.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATXS shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATXS opened at $11.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $638.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.71. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Astria Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.