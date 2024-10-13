Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,759 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.44% of Athira Pharma worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Athira Pharma in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 84.1% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 497,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 227,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 281.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 549,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 405,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

ATHA stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.83. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25.

Athira Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATHA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Rodman & Renshaw downgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research lowered Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $0.50 in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

