Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,400,993.96 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.27, for a total transaction of $1,400,993.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,856,655.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 11th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total transaction of $1,490,567.92.
- On Tuesday, October 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.81, for a total value of $1,270,169.88.
- On Friday, September 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.30, for a total value of $1,282,012.40.
- On Wednesday, September 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total value of $1,287,417.04.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $1,289,721.96.
- On Thursday, September 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.56, for a total transaction of $1,299,974.88.
- On Monday, September 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,311,658.44.
- On Thursday, September 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.97, for a total value of $1,279,389.56.
- On Friday, August 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total value of $1,322,229.28.
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $1,247,200.16.
Atlassian Trading Up 1.7 %
Atlassian stock opened at $187.06 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Baird R W lowered Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 229.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
