Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $327,000 Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $31.31 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $32.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

